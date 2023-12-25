CROYDON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a report of criminal mischief at a cemetery in Croydon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road on Friday found “numerous ruts and tire tracks on the grass, and it appears an unknown number of vehicles purposefully drove through the cemetery to cause damage,” according to New Hampshire State Police.

Investigators believe the incident occurred between the evening hours of Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 or Trooper Abigail Williams at Abigail.G.Williams@dos.nh.gov.

