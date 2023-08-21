HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a possible drowning Monday morning in Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning found the victim, later identified as Alan Morrison, 76, of Hollis, New Hampshire, after neighbors found him in the water along the shoreline of his home and called 911, according to state police.

Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, New Hampshire State Police Troop B, Hillsborough police and fire departements, and the Hollis Police Department.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and have scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

