WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible drowning in Westmoreland, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a possible drowning in Partridge Brook found the body of a missing adult woman from out of state along the shoreline, police said.

Police said foul play does not appear to be a factor but no other information was immediately available. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-227-2112.

