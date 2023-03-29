DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating after two adults were found dead at a home in Dover on Tuesday, according to state officials.

The Office of the Attorney General announced that both its staff and the Dover Police Department were investigating after officers found “two deceased adult residents” while conducting a welfare check at a home.

In a news release, the AG’s office said the incident was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide and that there did not appear to be any threat to the public.

Officials said additional information would be released as it becomes available. No further details were released.

