BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals.

Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive around 5:20 p.m. found spent shell casings and a magazine but no victims or suspects, according to Police Chief James MacIsaac.

After an investigation, police learned two possible victims with gunshot wounds were being treated at local hospitals.

A preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 617-484-1212.

