WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a possible social media threat made against Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield.

A student reported to district officials around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that they heard a possible threat made by an anonymous person on Snapchat, Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory announced. It was unclear if the threat was directed at the school.

Police spoke to the student who reported their concern and are actively investigating the situation.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is one of our top priorities and we thank the Wakefield Police Department for their assistance in this matter,” DiBarri said.

District officials determined that the school will open at the normal time Wednesday, but there will be an increased police presence out of an abundance of caution.

No additional information has been released.

