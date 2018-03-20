Police investigating potential threat to students online

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they are investigating a potential threat to several high school students on social media that involves a firearm.

Police in Hanover, New Hampshire, say they are working with Hanover High School and the school district. They say the threat has not identified any specific people or times.

They are asking if anyone has information about the potential threat to contact the department.

