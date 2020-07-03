Police investigating quadruple shooting in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting overnight in Somerville, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on River Road just before midnight found three women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. At least one of the victims is in critical condition.

While speaking at the scene, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone vowed to get to the bottom of the violence.

“I’m here to say to the community here, we support you, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and the police will be relentless in their investigation,” he said.

No additional information was immediately released.

