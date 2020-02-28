Police investigating Quincy crash that left driver with life-threatening injuries

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 93 in Quincy on Friday that left one person critically injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway around 1:30 p.m. found a car that veered off a highway and hit a guardrail near Exit 9, according to state police.

The adult driver was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The right lane of the highway remains closed while police investigate.

