Police investigating Quincy double shooting

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a double shooting in Quincy.

Officers responding to Rodman Street early Wednesday morning found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Quincy police said.

Their conditions have not been released.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen on a section of the street that had been taped off by authorities.

No additional information has been provided.

