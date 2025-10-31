WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a student at Wayland High School was targeted by what appeared to be a racially motivated act on school grounds Friday, according to Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m., a parent notified them that their child had been targeted in the incident.

“Wayland Police immediately launched an investigation following our policies and procedures for responding to hate-based incidents and involved the Department’s Civil Rights Officer. The Department also contacted the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Director of Racial Justice Initiatives is supporting the student,” Burman wrote in a statement.

Police did not share details about the incident itself, but said those believed to have been involved have been identified.

In a statement, Burman wrote, “No person should ever be subjected to hate speech or discriminatory behavior. This incident is deeply troubling, and we take it with the utmost seriousness. Our priority is the safety and well-being of the student and our community.”

Police said the incident is being investigated by law enforcement and school officials.

Burman said the District Attorney’s Office is planning to schedule a community conversation about the incident next week.

Police said they also notified the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization that battles and responds to acts of hate against all affected groups. The ADL leadership team will support the Police Department and community members during the investigation.

