HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating racist graffiti found outside an elementary school in Hanson.

The racist slur was painted on a light pole outside of the Indian Head Elementary School and spotted by a parent during an open house event earlier in the week.

Those who live nearby say the act of hatred is appalling.

“I’m shocked to think it would be that blatant,” said Gail Woodbury.

The Whitman-Hanson Regional School District and Hanson police said they arere taking the matter seriously. Chief Michael Miksch said this does not reflect the values of the community.

“I have great faith in the town and the system that does take care of it, but it is really sad to think that it’s out there,” said Woodbury.

The disturbing display has been erased but school officials want to know who left it.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police.

