Police investigating rash of car break-ins in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins that recently occurred in East Cambridge.

Eleven cars have been broken into between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter account.

The car break-ins were reported on the following streets:

Bent Street

Charles Street

First Street

Lopez Avenue

Marcella Street

Otis Street (3)

Second Street (3)

The suspects entered the vehicles by smashing the passenger side window.

CPD has notified East #CambMA residents of a series of car break-ins (11) that were believed to have taken place between late Friday night/early Saturday morning. The suspect(s) gained entry by smashing the passenger window in a majority of the cases. https://t.co/yOehTngRAB pic.twitter.com/ML6WPaZ49c — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 18, 2020

A preliminary investigation has led to the recovery of a laptop stolen from a Second Street resident.

Anyone with any information related to these incidents is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, visit http://www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)