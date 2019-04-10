MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A rash of car break-ins in Manchester, New Hampshire is under investigation.

Officers responding to a business parking lot at 200 Perimeter Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday found nine vehicles that had windows broken, totaling about $2,250 worth of damage, police said.

A woman’s purse and wallet was taken from each of the cars, along with two sets of headphones, one cellphone and one laptop, worth about $7,000 in total.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-792-5500 and reference case number 19-4846.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

