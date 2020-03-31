Police investigating rash of car break-ins in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins that recently occurred in Somerset.

Several cars were broken into early Tuesday morning on South, Main and Poplar streets, according to Somerset police.

In nearly every case, the car doors were reportedly unlocked.

In one incident, a white sedan was seen allegedly seen in the area.

Anyone with surveillance video or with information is asked to call Somerset police at 508-679-2138.

