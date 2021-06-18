RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent crash on Route 24 in Raynham that left a 1-year-old child with serious injuries.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 10 p.m. found a 2014 Volvo S60 sedan and a 2005 Toyota Sienna van that had been involved in a serious crash, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Volvo, which was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Taunton, and the Sienna, which was driven by a 28-year-old Fall River woman and had three passengers, ages 1, 3, and 40, when the Volvo hit the Sienna in the area of a road construction area, causing both to spin out of control.

The infant in the Sienna was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The other child and both adult passengers in the Sienna were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with minor injuries. The driver of the Volvo was transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)