Police investigating Rehoboth crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a violent two-vehicle crash in Rehoboth on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 500 Winthrop St. about 7:45 a.m. found a serious two-vehicle crash with people trapped, according to the Rehoboth Police Department.

After two people were extricated from one of the vehicles involved, they were taken Rhode Island Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead and another was treated for serious injuries.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The occupants of the second vehicle were treated at the scene before being taken to Hasboro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

