LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police investigating a report of an abandoned infant at a store in Lowell on Friday were surprised when they found a box containing baby squirrels.

“A call that originally came in as an infant being abandoned at a local store took an interesting twist,” the Lowell Police Department said in a tweet. “The ‘infant’ was actually three baby squirrels!”

A Lowell Animal Control officer came to pick up the squirrels, all of which are said to be doing well.

The squirrels have since been taken to a local wildlife rescue.

