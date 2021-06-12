FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Falmouth on Friday, officials said.

A 16-year-old girl told officers she was walking home in the area of Clinton Avenue around 10:36 p.m. when the driver of a black SUV attempted to abduct her.

The driver is described as an overweight white man in his 40-50s who is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.

