FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Falmouth on Friday, officials said.
A 16-year-old girl told officers she was walking home in the area of Clinton Avenue around 10:36 p.m. when the driver of a black SUV attempted to abduct her.
The driver is described as an overweight white man in his 40-50s who is about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Department at 774-255-4527.
