Police investigating report of American flags being urinated on in Somerville cemetery

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an Arlington man claims to have witnessed a man urinating on multiple American flags at the Somerville Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday.

George Gatteny says he was stopped behind a bus on Broadway near Clarendon Station when he saw a group of “young people” gathered near a memorial statue, including one man who he claims urinated on four miniature American flags.

“The guy started urinating on the flags,” Gatteny said in a Facebook post. “I quickly pulled over, got out of my car and headed over to them.”

When Gatteny approached the statue, he says the man “stopped urinating, pulled up his pants and started walking out of the memorial.”

7’s Steve Cooper spoke with several veterans who are outraged by the alleged incident. Gatteny is calling for the suspect to turn himself in.

The Somerville Police Department confirmed that it is looking into Gatteny’s claims.

Arlington man with message to man he watched urinate on American flags in veteran cemetery, turn yourself in #7News pic.twitter.com/u6cKgVjBuG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 11, 2018

Veterans outraged after someone urinated on American flags in Somerville veterans memorial cemetery #7News pic.twitter.com/1Ca6LqlXxx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 11, 2018