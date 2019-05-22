Police investigating report of attempted child abduction near Peabody school

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction near the Welch School on Tuesday night, officials said.

A 9-year-old boy told officers that he walking with his scooter in the area of Swampscott Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when a man approached him from behind, covered his mouth, and dragged him to the school parking lot, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The boy was able to break free and run home, police said. He was not injured.

A K9 searched the area following the incident but it proved unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, who was wearing a red sweatshirt and red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peabody Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

