Police investigating report of man trying to lure 5-year-old away from New Bedford park

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford police are investigating after a woman says her 5-year-old son claimed a man tried to lure him away from a playground on Saturday.

Officers responding to a playground at Hazelwood Park about 5 p.m. spoke with a woman who said her 5-year-old told her a man had just asked her child to accompany him to another location, according to New Bedford police.

The woman said her child ran away from the suspect, described as a light-skinned man in his mid-20s who was wearing brown pants, a baseball hat, and sunglasses, and was pulling some kind of rolling cooler, and told her about the confrontation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department’s Juvenile Detective Division at (508) 991-6300, ext. 79540.

