SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a multiple vehicle crash in Somerville Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue near Romanzza Pizzeria and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.

State police confirmed the investigation began as a report of shots fired.

“When he came over here he swerved, he went way over the yellow lines, scared all the people driving on that side, and then came over here and hit four different vehicles, smash, smash, smash, smash,” said witness Steven Greenburg.

The owners of the Romanzza Pizzeria say they are just so happy the car didn’t hit their shop.

As of late Wednesday night, the people involved in the crash are still on the loose.

