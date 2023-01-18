SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a crash in Somerville on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.

State police confirmed the investigation began as a report of shots fired.

“When he came over here he swerved, he went way over the yellow lines, scared all the people driving on that side, and then came over here and hit four vehicles, smash, smash, smash, smash,” said witness Steven Greenburg.

No additional information was immediately available.

