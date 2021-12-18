CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Cambridge on Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Harvard and Cherry streets shortly before 2 a.m. found two shell casings at the scene.

There are no known victims at this time, according to Cambridge police.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

