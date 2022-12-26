CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday.

A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue.

A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon but there were no reported injuries. Evidence markers could be seen going about a half-mile down the street.

Police have not yet released information about the incident.

