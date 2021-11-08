BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a report of shots fired in Dorchester on Sunday night.

Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers on Columbia Road.

Shortly after responding to the scene, police say a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital.

It is unclear if this victim is related to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox