BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a report of shots fired in Dorchester on Sunday night.
Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers on Columbia Road.
Shortly after responding to the scene, police say a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital.
It is unclear if this victim is related to the scene.
No additional information has been released.
