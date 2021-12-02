BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a report of shots fired inside the Encore Boston Harbor parking garage in Everett late Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of shots fired just before midnight located evidence inside the garage, according to state police.

No arrests have been made at this time and state police say they are not aware of any victims.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)