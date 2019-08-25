Police investigating report of someone flashing weapon at Brighton IHOP

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone allegedly flashed a weapon inside an IHOP in Brighton early Sunday morning.

Witnesses say someone flashed a weapon during an argument at the Soldiers Field Road restaurant.

Officers later found that weapon with help from K-9 units.

There is no word on what started the argument or if the incident resulted in any arrests.

No additional information was immediately released.

