BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person in West Roxbury.

A young girl was near a bus stop on Bryon Road in the area of Broadlawn Park when an unknown man waved her over to his car, Boston police said. When the victim refused, the suspect chased after her.

Police said the victim was able to get away safely, and they did not locate the suspect, who is described as a bald, older Black male driving a gray SUV or minivan.

Those with any information can reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

