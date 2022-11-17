TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Martha’s Vineyard are investigating an armed robbery on the island that reportedly involved a local bank.

The Tisbury Police Department said an “active police scene” had been set up at the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department said there had been a “confirmed armed robbery” involving firearms.

The post was also shared by the Edgartown Police Department, though further details have not yet been released.

