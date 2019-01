BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — State and local police responded to reports of a break-in at a Braintree bank early Monday morning.

A heavy police presence could be seen surrounding Envision Bank on Rockdale Street just before 2 a.m.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

