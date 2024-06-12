CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a sexual assault reported near Central Square in Cambridge Tuesday morning, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The victim told police they were standing on the 200 block of Franklin Street at around 12:20 a.m., talking with three other people. However, they did not remember what happened next, but reported waking up in a parking lot in Central Square having been sexually assaulted, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

Several women who live nearby said that while they’re sad to hear about the incident, they are not necessarily surprised.

“Sometimes I feel very safe. Sometimes I don’t feel safe at all, because the number of homeless people who are drinking and who are screaming in front of the Supreme Liquors store, and punching each other, which I saw last week. No, that does not make me feel safe,” said Betsy Burkhardt.

Barbara Omere said she sometimes looks out her window at 1 or 2 a.m. and sees women walking alone.

“I’m saying to myself, ‘Why would she be out here walking at this time of morning by herself?'” Omere said.

Cambridge police ask anyone with information to contact their Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

