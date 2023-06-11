BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a reported sexual assault on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton early Sunday morning.

A man said he was walking along the road around 3 and 4 a.m. when a male driver pulled up and asked him for directions. When he said he couldn’t help, the vehicle followed him for a short period before he said the driver got out, approached him on foot, and physically and sexually assaulted him.

The victim said he fought back and the suspect returned to his vehicle.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall with a Middle-Eastern accent. The vehicle he was driving may have been a gray Honda-CRV SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

