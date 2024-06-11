BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were investigating a reported shooting outside a smoke shop in Brockton Monday night.

Brockton police responded to the Warren Ave Smoke Shop at around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses said a woman pulled into the parking lot with a man who was shot. As of 11 p.m., multiple police cruisers were surrounding the car.

Faisl Baig, the owner of the smoke shop, shared surveillance video with 7News. He said the woman and man inside the car were being shot at while the vehicle was still moving. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, Baig said.

“The girl was driving slow and, as far as I know, she was driving this way and driving slow, and the other guy didn’t like it and he just sort of shot up. He pulled his gun and did what he wants to do,” Baig said.

No additional information was immediately available.

