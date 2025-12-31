LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lowell reported Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Investigators responded to a home on South Walker Street and searched the area for surveillance video. State police said they were called to the neighborhood at approximately 4 p.m. to help find a person believed to be involved.

No arrests have been made, according to Lowell police.

Police have not confirmed if a person was shot, but said they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell police.

No other details were immediately available.

