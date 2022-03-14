BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Ashmont Station Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault found a juvenile stabbed in the leg, police said. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The MBTA suspended train service and ran shuttle buses while police were at the scene. The stabbing is under investigation.

