BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating reports of two children going under the water at a Brockton park Saturday.

Dive crews responded to D.W. Field Park in Brockton, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)