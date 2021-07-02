HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are investigating reports of racist material being distributed at a Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices event on Sunday.

The MVBBV wrote in a letter posted to Facebook that three openly armed men were seen roaming the area of the organization’s outdoor market, placing stickers of the flag of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist group, on people’s cars.

“We conclude that the actions of this group were intended to intimidate our vendors, attendees, and volunteers,” the letter read. “They hope to sow fear and to dissuade our communities from coming together.”

Haverhill police say they were made aware of this incident by social media posts and that they take these matters “very seriously.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Welch at 978-722-1558.

