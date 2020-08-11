BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following reports of a shooting in Dorchester late Monday night.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the ground in the area of Wilcock Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt or if anyone has been arrrested.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)