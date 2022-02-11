EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Everett on Friday.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple police cruisers parked at the Batch Yard apartments on Charlton Street as investigators scoured the area for evidence around 12 p.m.

Friends of residents living in the complex believe the shots originated from a third-floor apartment.

Armed officers carrying shields and rifles were seen going in and out of the building.

There have been no reported injuries.

It’s not clear if any arrests were made.

The heavy police presence has since dissipated.

No additional information was immediately available.

