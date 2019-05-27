Police investigating reports of shots fired in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating reports of shots fired in the city on Memorial Day.

Officers were called to Dutton Street on Monday afternoon after several residents reported hearing gunfire in the area, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Residents were asked to avoid the area but have since been allowed to return to their homes.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

