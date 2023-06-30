WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway in Worcester Thursday night after a shots fired incident that sent one person to a hospital and left a vehicle’s windows shattered.

Police said they first responded to an area on Dorchester Street around 10 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. Once on scene, police said they “found evidence that shots had been fired” but did not find a victim.

Moments later, police said officers were sent to nearby Upsala Street for another report of gunshots. On Upsala Street, police said officers found a 20-year-old gunshot victim, who was later taken to a hospital.

A car on Upsala Street could be seen with its driver’s side window shattered as police remained on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation into Thursday night’s incidents was ongoing as of Friday morning and police asked anyone with any information to reach out.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)