CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports of a suspicious man who approached young girls in Carlisle earlier this week, authorities announced Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Church Street around 2:50 p.m. Thursday spoke with a girl who said she was approached by an older man who asked her to enter the address of an area coffee shop into his GPS, according to the Carlisle Police Department. The girl declined and the man reportedly drove off.

Police say the girl described the man as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a beard. He was said to be driving a red Honda.

About two hours later, officers responded to a similar incident at Fern’s Country Store on Lowell Street when another young girl was approached by a man, according to police.

The man allegedly approached the girl and asked her for help with something in his vehicle. He then proceeded to drive away once she declined to help.

In this case, police say the girl described the man as tall, middle-aged, with gray and brown hair. He was said to be driving a red vehicle with four doors.

The driver in both instances may be the same man, police noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 978-369-1155.

