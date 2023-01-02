CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in the parking lot of the Market Basket in Chelsea on Monday after an altercation over a parking space, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of the Everett Avenue supermarket around 5 p.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound to his back, police said.

One suspect was arrested and the injured man was taken away in an ambulance. His condition was not immediately available but he was conscious and alert and able to speak with police.

Police could be seen surrounding a taped-off black vehicle in the parking lot.

No additional information was immediately available.

Chelsea PD investigating a stabbing at the Market Basket on Everett Avenue this afternoon. They believe it may have started as a fight over a parking space. 50 yr old man stabbed in the back but is going to be okay. Suspect taken into custody at his home. @7news pic.twitter.com/hdvW6QozJJ — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) January 2, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)