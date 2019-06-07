MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating two early Friday morning robberies at a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Sunoco gas station.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Hanover Street around 12:30 a.m. found multiple rolls of quarters outside the locked building, police said.

An employee was called to the scene to let police in, where they determined cash had been taken.

Video surveillance captured an unknown man entering the building, grabbing cash and then leaving through the rear door, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask, pants and shoes.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responding to the Sunoco gas station on South Willow Street, which also houses a Dunkin’ Donuts, met with a store manager who reportedly told police that she came to work and noticed there had been a break in.

An unknown amount of money was taken and the back door had also been damaged.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

