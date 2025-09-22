ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting took place near 292 Market Street. The victim was a man in his early 40s and was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was a targeted attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact (781) 871-3890.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)