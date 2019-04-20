Police investigating rollover crash caught on camera in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Salem, New Hampshire that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Interstate 93 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday found a sedan flipped over on it’s roof and the 51-yar-old driver suffering from minor injuries.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

Intense dash camera footage shot by Scott Ashley shows the moment that driver lost control, hit two cars, drove over the median and flipped in midair.

“The first thing I noticed was that something was coming at me from across the median,” Ashley said. “Next thing I remember is I see this car come flying up. You can see it in the footage, it kind of rolls over.”

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

