Police investigating rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that snarled traffic on a busy Boston street on Tuesday.

An SUV ended up on its side on Commonwealth Avenue near Gloucester Street after it collided with another vehicle.

Crews worked to flip the car back over onto its tires. Both cars were heavily damaged.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

