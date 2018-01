BROCKTON (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a two-vehicle rollover crash.

Officials said the crash happened early Sunday morning near Linwood and Walnut Streets.

A witness told 7News they saw one of the cars go off the road and hit a parked car before rolling over.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

